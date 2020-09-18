-
Coronavirus pandemic: Swedish scientists study potential treatment - 8 hours ago
-
Israel-Bahrain-UAE deal: A new era for the Middle East ? - 8 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel - 8 hours ago
-
Italy: Migrants jump overboard from rescue ship for second day in a row - 8 hours ago
-
European Heritage Days: discovering the hidden cultural gems hiding in plain sight - 8 hours ago
-
What would a year of distance learning mean for children in California? - 9 hours ago
-
French doctors fight proposed government ban on virginity certificates - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak - 9 hours ago
-
Netherlands: World”s first living coffin provides eco-conscious burial solution - 9 hours ago
-
Lyon, French capital of gastronomy - 9 hours ago
Israel-Bahrain-UAE deal: A new era for the Middle East ?
Earlier on Tuesday, Israel and two Gulf Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, signed normalisation agreements at the White House in Washington. FRANCE 24’s Sanam Shantyaei explains.
