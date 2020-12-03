Israel could head to elections as ‘Netanyahu-Gantz power-sharing deal at heart of dispute’

Seven months after establishing a coalition, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz’s differences are levelling divorce level over the country’s 2021 budget. Israel could now face its 4th general election in two years, as the Parliament passed a preliminary movement to dissolve itself. “At the heart of the dispute is actually their power-sharing agreement, as Netanyahu seems to refuse to share his power with Benny Gantz”, FRANCE 24’s Irris Makler reports from Jerusalem.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en