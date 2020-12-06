Israel: Dozens arrested in Jerusalem as anti-Netanyahu protests continue

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around 30 protesters were arrested in Jerusalem on Saturday evening, after they blocked several paths to the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of prime minister’s hearing in his corruption trial scheduled for Sunday.

“We had basically three teams trying to block Balfour Street, which is basically the prime minister’s official house,” explained one of the protesters, adding that, “the police did not take that well. We had over 30 people arrested Personally one of my friends got really badly injured and beaten up, but that’s just a victory for us.”

Nationwide anti-governmental protests in Israel have been taking place for 24th week in a row. With an estimated 10.000 people, Saturday’s protest has been the biggest one in the recent weeks.

SOT, Orian, Protester: “I know everybody is screaming about Netanyahu and everybody’s screaming about the police, but it’s so much deeper than that, it’s so much deeper than that. The corruption has so many people involved right now. We need to start on a blank new slate. We need the constitution. We need the limit that terms of the prime minister to two terms at the most. We need to stop the corruption here in Israel, this is such a lovely country. We make so much money here, as a country, but we pay such high taxes. I mean, we could be living really good, but everybody’s living at home with their parents. We can’t close the month, we can’t pay rent…That’s what corruption does.”

SOT, Orian, Protester: “We had basically three teams trying to block Balfour Street, which is basically the prime minister’s official house. Yeah, the police did not take that well. We had over 30 people arrested Personally one of my friends got really badly injured and beat up, but that’s just a victory for us.”

#Israel #Jerusalem #protest

Video ID: 20201206-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201206-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly