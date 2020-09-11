Israel enters second coronavirus lockdown amid surging infections | Coronavirus Update

Israeli hospitals are struggling to cope with surging coronavirus infections. The country was initially successful in halting the spread of the virus, but the recent dramatic rise in cases has led the government to plan a phased nationwide lockdown.

Other developments in the coronavirus pandemic:

India has recorded a record daily jump in the number of infections, with more than 96 thousand new cases in 24 hours.

South Korea has seen a slight uptick in infections, reporting 176 new cases over a similar period.

Brazil has signed an agreement to conduct clinical trials for Russia’s Sputnik Five vaccine, with a view to buying 50 million doses.

And British drugmaker AstraZeneca says it’s confident it will know by the end of the year whether its vaccine works, provided it can resume trials. They were paused this week after one participant fell ill.

