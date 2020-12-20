Israel: Health workers receive first jabs as mass COVID vaccination kicks off

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Health workers at Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, on Sunday, with the head of the country’s public health services division, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, leading by example and getting a jab in front of cameras.

The event was meant to promote the shot’s safety as Israel starts its mass vaccination program with other public officials, such as the president and the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff set to receive the coronavirus vaccine throughout the day.

“It’s a new day and I hope a new future for the state of Israel. We will go back to our normal routine and I call on every one to come and take the vaccine, it is completely safe and efficient,” said Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis.

On Saturday, Netanyahu received a jab during a live broadcast from the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan in a bid to deter scepticism against the vaccine.

Starting from Monday, people aged 60 and over, as well as at-risk populations can receive a jab with an appointment, at health maintenance organisations (HMOs).

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, Israel has a total 373,368 confirmed cases and 3,075 related deaths.

