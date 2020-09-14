Israel imposes second national lockdown

Daily life in Israel will grind to a halt from Friday as the country enters a second lockdown, amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases. Only essential services will be open, and no travel allowed within the country.

FRANCE 24 correspondent Irris Makler says Israel has seen 4000 new cases per day, despite having only 9 million people.

