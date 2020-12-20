Israel: Jerusalem locals react to Netanyahu getting COVID vaccine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Locals in Jerusalem shared their reactions to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu becoming the first Israeli to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, on Saturday.

A resident, Raz, said that she will take a jab once the vaccine is available. “I think this is one of the main things that can stop the pandemic and I don’t believe all the conspiracy theories,” she added.

“I think old people and people at risk should get it first. I think he (Netanyahu) did a great thing for us by bringing the vaccine early and that fact that he is taking it first is a good example for everyone,” said Adi, a young local.

Zalman, another local, said he feels that young people are “not getting affected negatively” by COVID-19, and for that reason he does not “see the point of taking the vaccine.”

Although young people are less likely to be hospitalised or die because of the coronavirus, they can still catch the virus. According to John Hopkins Medicine, some of the people in their 20s, 30s and 40s develop severe and lasting symptoms. The World Health Organization advises people of all ages to follow sanitary measures.

Netanyahu received a jab during a live broadcast from the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on Saturday in a bid to serve as an example and deter scepticism against the vaccine.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, Israel has a total 373,368 confirmed cases and 3,075 related deaths.

SOT, Ygal, Local (Hebrew): “Netanyahu with all his gimmicks and all his shows, nobody believes him. I think 80 percent of the people think he is not getting a real vaccine.”

SOT, Orly, Local (Hebrew): “I never take the flu vaccine. For me coronavirus is another flu. I’m more concerned that they are trying to force people to take it. For me the real story is an attempt to control the people through the vaccine.”

SOT, Raz, Local (Hebrew): “When the vaccine will be available for everybody I will take it. I think this is one of the main things that can stop the pandemic and I don’t believe all the conspiracy theories.”

SOT, Meir, Local (Hebrew): “I m not denying the pandemic, I’m denying the hysteria Netanyahu is creating, using it in order to strengthen his dictatorship.”

SOT, Adi, Local (Hebrew): “I think the fact that the vaccines are arriving now is a great thing and I will go and get it as soon as I can. I think old people and people at risk should get it first. I think he (Netanyahu) did a great thing for us by bringing the vaccine early and that fact that he is taking it first is a good example for everyone.”

SOT, Zalman, Local: “Last year I had the measles, and I had a vaccine and I had a booster and this is a 20/30-year-old vaccine, it’s not a brand new six-month-old vaccine, we know the side effects of it, we know it’s very safe, and it still doesn’t work, it still doesn’t work 100 percent of the time. I’m sure it serves some purpose and I had the measles very weak, so maybe it did help, but when it comes to something like corona, which young people are not getting affected negatively by it, it’s a very, very, very few people that are my age that are actually getting affected negatively by it, I don’t see the point of taking the vaccine.”

SOT, Raz, Local (Hebrew): “I think it is a bit embarrassing that Netanyahu took it first because it portrays us as secondary and it doesn’t mean we will get it.”

