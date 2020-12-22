-
Israel-Morocco: first direct commercial flight heralds new era of business ties
The first direct commercial flight between Israel and Morocco took off from Tel Aviv on Tuesday, in a symbolic trip after the countries reached a US-brokered deal to normalise ties. The El Al flight with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat on board was headed to Rabat, where Moroccan and Israeli officials were due to sign a series of agreements. FRANCE 24 correspondent Irris Makler explains the commercial implications of the thaw in relations.
