Israel: Netanyahu gets 2nd COVID vaccine jab, says all Israelis could be vaccinated by April
Mandatory credit: GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Ramat Gan on Saturday, as he said that all Israelis could be vaccinated by the end of March.
Speaking as he received his second injection of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, the prime minister said that he had spoken with Pfizer’s CEO and “agreed on several more big shipments of vaccines to the State of Israel.”
“This will allow us to vaccinate all Israeli citizens over 16 year’s old within two months or maximum by the end of March. The first big shipment is due to tomorrow,” he added.
As of Thursday, Israel was leading the world in terms of vaccinations per capita with 1.69 million people vaccinated out of a population of around 8.9 million, although despite the programme’s success the government has introduced a tighter lockdown amid an increase in cases.
