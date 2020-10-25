Share
Israel: Protesters arrested at anti-govt. demo near Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence

58 mins ago

Protesters were seen being arrested as crowds gathered near Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence for an anti-government rally in Jerusalem, Saturday.

Protesters marched from the Knesset building towards the prime minister’s residence, holding banners and flags, demanding Netanyahu’s resignation, accusing him of poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions on gatherings passed by the Israeli parliament ban rallies of more than 20 people amid the COVID-19 lockdown which was re-imposed following a surge in infections in the country.

