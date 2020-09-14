Israel: Protesters rally outside Tel Aviv airport ahead of Netanyahu’s US trip

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Anti-government protesters rallied outside the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s departure to the USA.

Protesters and a convoy of cars blocked one of the entrances to the airport. They chanted and held placards reading “Game Over” and “Liar.”

Protester Efrat said, “He is leaving us in Israel, he is going to put us in closure, the country is in a horrible state. He totally failed in handling the corona crisis.”

Another protester, Edi, added, “We don’t want him here, he should leave. Go Netanyahu, go to hell.”

Netanyahu is expected to fly to Washington to sign a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as well as with Bahrain. Earlier on Sunday the prime minister announced a three-week coronavirus lockdown in wake of rising cases.

Video ID: 20200914-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200914-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly