Israel: Residents react as second COVID lockdown begins in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv’s residents expressed worry over the economic implications as the country goes into a second lockdown amid a rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Most schools, kindergartens, hotels and shops were closed in Tel Aviv under the new restrictions.

One owner of a local ice cream shop complained, saying that “This lockdown certainly will hurt other businesses and us here will continue to pay the rent, nobody will help us with this.”

“It’s heartbreaking, we didn’t expect to find ourselves being under lockdown again,” said resident Omer.

“It’s clear there is no logic in all the lockdown orders, everyone finds their own way to go around the orders, so they can leave the house,” explained another local beach-goer.

In addition according to the new measures people are only allowed to move one kilometre (0.6 miles) from their homes, while gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited. Individual sports are allowed, as well as trips to the supermarket and doctors.

The lockdown is expected to last three weeks and falls in the middle of a period when Israelis would normally gather for several important holidays, including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

