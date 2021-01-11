Israel: Second dose COVID jab roll-out underway at Petach Tikva hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Health care workers and patients were seen receiving their second doses of COVID jabs at Beilinson hospital in Petach Tikva on Monday, as Israel continued its swift vaccination campaign.

Residents older than 60, medical personnel and people with health problems have been receiving their first vaccine doses since the beginning of the roll-out on December 19. The follow-up doses are set to be injected around three weeks after the first jab.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to have the country’s entire population of people older than 16 vaccinated by the end of March.

SOT, Tamy, Nurse at Beilinson hospital (Hebrew): “I’m very excited. I think it is the beginning of a new period, a solution, hope. I hope we will pass the third lockdown and we will go back to our normal life.”

SOT, Aya, Nurse at Beilinson hospital: “The vaccine operation in Israel is something very unique. It is work[ing] tremendous[ly]. I don’t have any words to.. It works. People are getting information through their phones that they have to come to get the vaccine. Once they are getting the first vaccine, they are getting automatically the second meeting.”

SOT, Ana, Patient (Hebrew): “If we follow all the safety instructions, I think we will go back to a normal life.”

