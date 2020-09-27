Israel: Several detained at anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several protesters were detained by police as thousands protesters gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday.

Some in attendance criticised recently introduced coronavirus measures, claiming they were put in place to quell the demonstrations against the Israeli Prime Minister, rather than fight the virus.

“This new law against gathering was made only to kill the demonstrations against Netanyahu. The demonstration is disturbing his peace, driving him crazy under his house when tens of thousands attend,” said Tamar, one of the protesters.

Demonstrations against Netanyahu have been taking place for weeks, with protesters demanding his resignation while he remains on trial for corruption.

