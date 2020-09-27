-
Italy: Students, teachers protest against school shortcomings in Rome - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Scuffles erupt as Proud Boys hold rally in Portland - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Trump praises his Supreme Court nominee at Pennsylvania rally - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Several detained at anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem - 4 hours ago
-
Switzerland: Bern voters react as country holds referendum on ending EU freedom of movement - 5 hours ago
-
Italy: Country”s first COVID-19 patient runs relay race to honour pandemic victims - 5 hours ago
-
Empty seats and dreary weather as French Open gets off to muted start - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Teenager charged with Kenosha shootings fights extradition - 5 hours ago
-
Spain: Police prevent anti-mask march in Madrid - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Police swarm BLM protesters, arrests dozens in NYC - 6 hours ago
Israel: Several detained at anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several protesters were detained by police as thousands protesters gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday.
Some in attendance criticised recently introduced coronavirus measures, claiming they were put in place to quell the demonstrations against the Israeli Prime Minister, rather than fight the virus.
“This new law against gathering was made only to kill the demonstrations against Netanyahu. The demonstration is disturbing his peace, driving him crazy under his house when tens of thousands attend,” said Tamar, one of the protesters.
Demonstrations against Netanyahu have been taking place for weeks, with protesters demanding his resignation while he remains on trial for corruption.
Video ID: 20200927-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200927-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly