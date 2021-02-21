Share
Israel starts reopening as Covid-19 vaccination rate nears 50%

58 mins ago

Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday in what it called the start of a return to routine enabled by a Covid-19 vaccination drive that has reached almost half the population.

