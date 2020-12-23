Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years

Israel is to hold its fourth election in two years after its parliament failed to pass a budget and was dissolved.

It ends what has been a fractious coalition that briefly united Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz.

Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

