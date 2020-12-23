Share
Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years

24 mins ago

Israel is to hold its fourth election in two years after its parliament failed to pass a budget and was dissolved.
It ends what has been a fractious coalition that briefly united Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz.
Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

