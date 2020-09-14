-
Taekwondo teacher creates women-safety grenade to fight crime against women in India - about 1 hour ago
-
EU leaders to hold trade talks with China despite rifts over human rights - 2 hours ago
-
Greece: Migrant family with autistic child shelter in Greek Orthodox chapel following Moria fires - 4 hours ago
-
Greece: Tensions rise as migrants call for help near Kara Tepe camp - 4 hours ago
-
As fires rage across US West Coast, LA mayor says Trump has head ‘in the sand’ - 5 hours ago
-
Israel to impose new nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 surges - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: Protesters rally outside Tel Aviv airport ahead of Netanyahu’s US trip - 6 hours ago
-
Greece: New migrant camp and COVID testing area set up after Moria fire - 8 hours ago
-
Belarus: Opposition protesters maintain pressure on Lukashenko - 10 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands of Belarus protesters rally on eve of Putin-Lukashenko talks - 11 hours ago
Israel to impose new nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 surges
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases, with schools and parts of the economy expected to shut down in a bid to bring down infection rates.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en