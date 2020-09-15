Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump’s ‘deal-maker’ credentials

The UAE, Bahrain, and Israel will hold bilateral meetings with the United States ahead of a ceremony to sign ‘historic’ peace accords in Washington on Tuesday.

FRANCE 24 correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani says the Trump administration is looking to secure foreign policy wins ahead of the November election, with the peace accords important to the pro-Israel right wing of the Republican Party, and the Evangelical voting bloc.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en