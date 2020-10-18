Israel: US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Israel Airport Authority

The first Israeli commercial flight, carrying senior Israeli and US officials, departed from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to Bahrain, on Sunday, marking a new milestone in Israel’s diplomatic relations with its Arab neighbours.

Upon arrival to Manama, the Israeli delegation is set to sign a series of historic deals, establishing diplomatic and business relations between both countries with the mediation of the US officials including US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Assistant to the US President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz.

In an address before the takeoff, the US Ambassador to Israel David Melech Friedman said, “Today we are bringing the Bible back to life. The children of Isaac and the children of Ishmael are reconciling once again”. He added, “It is another historic day among many historic days that the Trump administration has brought to this region”, referencing the recent deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israeli national security advisor Meir Ben Shabbat explained that “several working groups” will be deployed in Manama to negotiate “investments and finance, commerce and economy, tourism, aviation, communication, culture, science, technology, agriculture and more” matters of bilateral interest.

