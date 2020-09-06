-
‘It hurts to breathe’: Jacob Blake in video from hospital bed
Protests against racism and police brutality have ended in violence and arrests in three major US cities.
Portland, where there have been 100 days of demonstrations, saw more fighting between protesters and police, while large crowds gathered in Louisville and Rochester too.
This as Jacob Blake, shot and potentially paralysed by police in Wisconsin, released a video message from his hospital bed.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.
#BlackLivesMatter #KenoshaProtests #JacobBlake