‘It is mostly what we were expecting’: EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit
European and British negotiators finalised a post-#Brexit trade #deal on Thursday, officials from both sides said. “We have finally found an agreement,” the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. The announcement came after days of intense back and forth between von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. FRANCE 24’s Dave Keating tells us more.
