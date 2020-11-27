Italian chef pays tribute to Maradona with pizza recreating football legend’s face

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An Italian chef paid homage to late football superstar Diego Maradona by recreating his face on pizzas, as seen in Naples on Thursday.

The chef Enrico Porzio shared that he had the opportunity to give such a pizza to Maradona himself, year ago. To commemorate him after his passing, he said he brought a ‘Maradona pizza’ to the San Paolo Stadium, where other fans laid out candles and flowers in honour of the Argentine legend.

“Like any fan who brought an heirloom this morning, a memory to the stadium, I wanted to bring my art. The Maradona pizza is different this time, but I’m sure Diego will never fade and his name will always be strong in the sport and in the world,” said Porzio.

Maradona played in Naples from 1984 to 1991. He appeared in 188 Napoli matches, leading the club to its first Serie A title ever in 1987 and another one in 1990 – until today, the club’s only two first division trophies. He also won a Uefa Cup playing for Napoli in 1989.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was discharged two weeks ago from a hospital where he had brain surgery.

