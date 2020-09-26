Italy: 60-year-old beggar goes from rags to riches after winning €300,000 on scratch card

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

60-year-old Tiziano Pellonara had been unemployed for over three years before a stroke of good luck and a scratch card change his life, with him winning €300,000 ($348,940). Pellonara was seen at his local tobacco shop in the Italian town of Jesi on Friday.

“I did the show at the traffic lights, I was a street artist: I threw my hat, a small sign with the title of the daily show written on it and with a scratch card I found myself living a different kind of life,” explains Tiziano who used to ask for money at the traffic lights after being unemployed for years. That all changed on August 16 with a five euro scratch card he bought from Tabaccheria delle Logge, his local Tobacco shop.

Katia Meme, the owner of Tabaccheria delle Logge, recalls Tiziano’s visits to her store as he often asked her for help coming up with ideas for his street act sign.

Tiziano wanted to repay Katia and several others who helped him across his difficult years by inviting them out for dinner. He has also cut his beard and hair to get a fresher look more attuned with his new lifestyle.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Tiziano Pellonara, winner of 300,000 euros (Italian): “I did the show at the traffic lights, I was a street artist: I threw my hat, a small ticket with the title of the daily show written on it and with a scratch card I found myself living a different kind of life, a normal kind of life. Life can change with…[mimicking the gesture].”

SOT, Gianluca, friend of Tiziano Pellonara (Italian): “I thought that, finally, for once the blindfolded goddess [of luck] unbandaged herself and hit the mark. Because, otherwise, the water always ends up in the sea.”

SOT, Resident of Jesi (Italian): “You have earned a colossal amount of money! 300,000!”

SOT, Katia Meme, owner of “Tabaccheria delle Logge” (Italian): “He [Tiziano Pellonara] used to come here every morning because I wrote him a sign where he told me what to write: A slogan, usually with a political or football background. I wrote it to him and he went to the traffic lights to do his show with this white sign.”

SOT, Tiziano Pellonara, winner of 300,000 euros (Italian): “Many people have been recently saying to me; look, I’m coming in a while to the traffic light, too. Let’s take shifts, you’ll see that I’ll have to come too. That was the phrase that struck me the most because it makes you understand the situation a little bit. Even those who work, those who have family, are in difficulty.”

SOT, Tiziano Pellonara, winner of 300,000 euros (Italian): “Hi guys! I miss the people because I see that everyone says hello to me but, by now, the big boss has decided that I had to change and let’s change! But I always say that the business has been sold, if someone is interested, he can come quietly! No problem. Bye everybody, bye guys!”

