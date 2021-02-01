Share
Italy ‘bucks trend’ by easing Covid rules despite warnings

7 hours ago

#Italy on Friday opted to ease #coronavirus restrictions in most of its regions, despite warnings from public health experts that such a move may be rash. A “yellow” zone allows for the daytime #reopening of bars and restaurants and greater freedom to travel.

