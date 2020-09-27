-
Italy: Students, teachers protest against school shortcomings in Rome - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Scuffles erupt as Proud Boys hold rally in Portland - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Trump praises his Supreme Court nominee at Pennsylvania rally - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Several detained at anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem - 4 hours ago
-
Switzerland: Bern voters react as country holds referendum on ending EU freedom of movement - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: Country”s first COVID-19 patient runs relay race to honour pandemic victims - 4 hours ago
-
Empty seats and dreary weather as French Open gets off to muted start - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Teenager charged with Kenosha shootings fights extradition - 5 hours ago
-
Spain: Police prevent anti-mask march in Madrid - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Police swarm BLM protesters, arrests dozens in NYC - 5 hours ago
Italy: Country”s first COVID-19 patient runs relay race to honour pandemic victims
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mattia Maestri, Italy’s first COVID-19 patient, took part in a relay race honouring victims of the pandemic, in Codogno on Saturday.
The 180-kilometre (111 miles) relay race started in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive in late February, and will end in Vo’Euganeo, where Italy’s first official COVID-19 death was reported.
“My illness was almost like a movie, an unusual adventure. We lived in a normal and peaceful way and then I got infected. I didn’t even really know about it all until I left the hospital a few months later,” said Maestri.
The 38-year-old caught the virus and spent 18 days intubated at the hospital as a result of respiratory issues and persistent symptoms.
The town of Codogno was one of the most affected regions in Italy at the peak of the pandemic, with an estimated 8,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a month.
Video ID: 20200926-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200926-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly