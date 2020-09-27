Italy: Country”s first COVID-19 patient runs relay race to honour pandemic victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mattia Maestri, Italy’s first COVID-19 patient, took part in a relay race honouring victims of the pandemic, in Codogno on Saturday.

The 180-kilometre (111 miles) relay race started in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive in late February, and will end in Vo’Euganeo, where Italy’s first official COVID-19 death was reported.

“My illness was almost like a movie, an unusual adventure. We lived in a normal and peaceful way and then I got infected. I didn’t even really know about it all until I left the hospital a few months later,” said Maestri.

The 38-year-old caught the virus and spent 18 days intubated at the hospital as a result of respiratory issues and persistent symptoms.

The town of Codogno was one of the most affected regions in Italy at the peak of the pandemic, with an estimated 8,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a month.

