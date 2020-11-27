Italy: Fans in Naples commemorate football legend with bonfire and flares

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds gathered in Naples’ Piazza del Plebiscito, where a large picture of Diego Maradona was deployed, to commemorate the football legend, on Thursday.

The grieving fans lit up flares and bonfires, as they cheered on in front of a large poster depicting the late football icon.

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday night after being discharged from a hospital two weeks after having a brain surgery.

