Italy: Fireworks let off, flares burn as police disperse anti-curfew protest in Rome

Protesters gathered in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo on Saturday evening, in a show of discontent against the curfew imposed to curb rising COVID-19 cases.

As law enforcement advanced on the protesters, fireworks were set off, with firecrackers and flares targeting the police officers.

Italy has registered 504,509 cases of the coronavirus with 37,210 deaths related to it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

