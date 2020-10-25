-
Will suburban white women support Trump in the US election? - 8 mins ago
Flare-up rages on over Nagorno-Karabakh despite US-hosted peace talks - 10 mins ago
Italy: Police clash with anti-curfew protesters in Naples - 14 mins ago
France recalls ambassador from Turkey after ‘unacceptable’ Erdogan comments - 48 mins ago
Chileans vote in referendum: Will they get a new constitution? | DW News - 2 hours ago
Lee Kun-Hee, driving force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78 - 2 hours ago
Thousands of Israelis join protests calling for the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu - 2 hours ago
Italy: Fireworks let off, flares burn as police disperse anti-curfew protest in Rome - 2 hours ago
Italy: Fireworks let off, flares burn as police disperse anti-curfew protest in Rome
Protesters gathered in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo on Saturday evening, in a show of discontent against the curfew imposed to curb rising COVID-19 cases.
As law enforcement advanced on the protesters, fireworks were set off, with firecrackers and flares targeting the police officers.
Italy has registered 504,509 cases of the coronavirus with 37,210 deaths related to it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
