Italy: Long queues form outside Milan food bank ahead of Xmas amid COVID economic fallout

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A long queue formed on the street as Milan residents lined up to access the Pane Quotidiano food bank on Saturday, less than a week before Christmas.

Pane Quotidiano, a name that translates from Italian to ‘Daily Bread,’ is an established food bank charity which traces its roots back to 1898, and has a stated primary objective of providing free food to those in need and vulnerability without any kind of distinction.

The Italian authorities have recently introduced a new set of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb the rising numbers of people infected with the virus over the Christmas and New Year period.

Italy has seen recent protests surrounding the government’s lockdown policies, with those working in the service industry baring heavy economic difficulties as business for the Christmas season has contracted.

According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, Italy is nearing the two million mark of total reported COVID-19 infections, with the latest available figure standing at 1,921,778 cases. Italy has also seen official figures reporting 67,894 COVID-19 related deaths, one of the highest numbers in Europe.

#Italy #Milan #FoodBank #PaneQuotidiano #queue #Christmas #COVID19 #fallout #coronavirus

Video ID: 20201219-010

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201219-010

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly