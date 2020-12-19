-
Germany’s first transgender Bundeswehr commander | Focus on Europe - 7 hours ago
-
Italy: Long queues form outside Milan food bank ahead of Xmas amid COVID economic fallout - 9 hours ago
-
USA: Pence unveils new name of US Space Force as “Guardians” in birthday celebration - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: Boris Johnson holds presser on Christmas ‘cancellation’ and Tier 4 restrictions - 9 hours ago
-
Separatists in anglophone Cameroon target school children | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Sweden tightens restrictions amid surge in cases - 11 hours ago
-
David Attenborough’s JAW DROPPING new trailer 😮 A Perfect Planet 🌍 – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
‘Bankable’ athletes from the Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine - 11 hours ago
-
Italy orders nationwide lockdown for Christmas holiday - 11 hours ago
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro mocks possible side effects of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - 12 hours ago
Italy: Long queues form outside Milan food bank ahead of Xmas amid COVID economic fallout
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A long queue formed on the street as Milan residents lined up to access the Pane Quotidiano food bank on Saturday, less than a week before Christmas.
Pane Quotidiano, a name that translates from Italian to ‘Daily Bread,’ is an established food bank charity which traces its roots back to 1898, and has a stated primary objective of providing free food to those in need and vulnerability without any kind of distinction.
The Italian authorities have recently introduced a new set of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb the rising numbers of people infected with the virus over the Christmas and New Year period.
Italy has seen recent protests surrounding the government’s lockdown policies, with those working in the service industry baring heavy economic difficulties as business for the Christmas season has contracted.
According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, Italy is nearing the two million mark of total reported COVID-19 infections, with the latest available figure standing at 1,921,778 cases. Italy has also seen official figures reporting 67,894 COVID-19 related deaths, one of the highest numbers in Europe.
#Italy #Milan #FoodBank #PaneQuotidiano #queue #Christmas #COVID19 #fallout #coronavirus
Video ID: 20201219-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201219-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly