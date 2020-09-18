-
Italy: Migrants jump overboard from rescue ship for second day in a row
Mandatory Credit: Oscar Camps via Open Arms Italy
After as many as 70 migrants jumped overboard Open Arms rescue vessel off the coast of Palermo on Thursday to try and swim to Italy, 48 followed suit on Friday.
According to the founder of ProActiva Open Arms NGO Oscar Camps, migrants have grown frustrated with the limbo caused by the Italian authorities’ lack of solutions and information while the rescue vessel is only 1,500 metres away from Palermo coast.
Mandatory Credit: Oscar Camps via Open Arms Italy
Video ID: 20200918-027
