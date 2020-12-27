Italy: “One more weapon to fight the virus” – Health Minister as first health workers get vaccinated

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza spoke at a press conference at Spallanzani Hospital in Rome on Sunday, marking the nation’s first COVID vaccine jabs administrated to a group of hospital workers.

“Today is a beautiful day for Italy, a beautiful day for Europe, a day we have been waiting for for a while because now we have one more weapon to fight the virus”, said Speranza offering words of gratitude to the whole community of health workers across Italy.

The Minister’s speech followed a statement by Spallanzani Hospital’s nurse Claudia, who was among the first Italians to be vaccinated.

“I am saying it with my heart, let’s get vaccinated, for us, for our dear ones, for the community”, she called the citizens.

Italy has become one of Europe’s worst-hit countries since the beginning of the pandemic. This week, the country exceeded 70,000 deaths with the disease since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the European Medical Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, making its roll out possible across the European Union over the weekend.

SOT, Claudia, Nurse at Spallanzani Hospital (Italian): “With deep pride and a great sense of responsibility I had my vaccine today. A little gesture, yet fundamental for all of us. I am here today as a citizen but above all as a nurse, representing my category and all the health workers who decided to believe in the science. I touched with my hands and saw with my eyes how difficult it is to fight this virus being on the front line since the beginning of [the COVID-19] emergency.”

SOT, Claudia, Nurse at Spallanzani Hospital (Italian): “Science and medicine, along with the civic sense of every one of us, are the only means that will allow us to come out as winners from this tough battle. I am saying it with my heart, let’s get vaccinated, for us, for our dear ones, for the community. Thank you.”

SOT, Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health (Italian): “Just a few words to say that today is a beautiful day for Italy, a beautiful day for Europe, a day we have been waiting for for a while, because now we have one more weapon to fight the virus. Obviously it is just the first step on a path which is not short. We still need many weeks of work to be able to administrate the vaccine to a large number of people.

SOT, Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health (Italian): “I wanted to be here this morning to thank all the women and men of our country that worked non-stop for this objective. Especially, our health staff, our doctors, nurses, other professionals who did an extraordinary job.”

