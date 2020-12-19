-
Covid-19: Sweden tightens restrictions amid surge in cases - 36 mins ago
-
David Attenborough’s JAW DROPPING new trailer 😮 A Perfect Planet 🌍 – BBC - 40 mins ago
-
‘Bankable’ athletes from the Paris suburb of Ivry-sur-Seine - 55 mins ago
-
Italy orders nationwide lockdown for Christmas holiday - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro mocks possible side effects of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - about 1 hour ago
-
Ten years after the Arab Spring | The Listening Post - 2 hours ago
-
The WeWork Story Part 4: WeWork Sued Her the Same Day - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Mass protests against PM Pashinyan continue in Yerevan - 2 hours ago
-
India: Doctor raises alarm on potentially deadly fungal infection affecting COVID recovery patients - 3 hours ago
-
UNESCO warns over Senegal wildlife park - 3 hours ago
Italy orders nationwide lockdown for Christmas holiday
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced a nationwide lockdown from December 21 to January 6 amid fears of a Christmas surge.
