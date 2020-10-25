-
Italy: Police clash with anti-curfew protesters in Naples
Roughly two thousand anti-curfew protesters clashed with the police in Naples on Saturday, as they rallied against the new restrictions imposed in the Campania region.
Shouting “freedom, freedom,” protesters gathered in the area surrounding the regional government building.
Police officers wearing anti-riot gear deployed tear gas while protesters also appeared to hurl firecrackers.
Under the terms of the curfew, businesses have to stay closed from 23:00 to 05:00 (21:00 to 03:00 GMT). In addition, from October 23, people are allowed to move between provinces within the Campania region only in case of serious need, and must be carrying a self-declaration form.
