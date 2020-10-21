Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Pope Francis took part in an interreligious ceremony to pray for peace and an end to the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome on Tuesday.

The Pope called for dialogue between religions, stressing the “fruitful steps” taken in such regard.

“The teaching of the actual pandemics is the awareness that we are one worldwide community sailing on the same boat in which someone’s bad is everyone’s bad. We remembered that none can get saved alone, we can only save each other together” the Pope said.

Religious leaders including Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople and officials including Italian President Sergio Mattarella were seen joining the pontiff in Rome’s Campidoglio Square.

The prayer was named “Nobody is saved alone – peace and fraternity” and promoted by the Community of Saint Egidio.

