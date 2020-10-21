-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid: Hancock defends ‘fair’ tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne - 2 hours ago
-
‘Many dead’ after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty - 2 hours ago
-
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation - 3 hours ago
-
Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens - 4 hours ago
-
Spain: Hairdressers strike to demand VAT reduction as COVID-19 restrictions hurt business - 4 hours ago
-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Lagos - 11 hours ago
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome
Pope Francis took part in an interreligious ceremony to pray for peace and an end to the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome on Tuesday.
The Pope called for dialogue between religions, stressing the “fruitful steps” taken in such regard.
“The teaching of the actual pandemics is the awareness that we are one worldwide community sailing on the same boat in which someone’s bad is everyone’s bad. We remembered that none can get saved alone, we can only save each other together” the Pope said.
Religious leaders including Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople and officials including Italian President Sergio Mattarella were seen joining the pontiff in Rome’s Campidoglio Square.
The prayer was named “Nobody is saved alone – peace and fraternity” and promoted by the Community of Saint Egidio.
