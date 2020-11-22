Italy: Skeletal remains of 2 killed in Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii *DISTRESSING CONTENT*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The remains of two victims of the volcanic eruption of Vesuvius, which took place nearly 2,000 years ago, have been discovered in Pompeii.

The footage which was filmed by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and was released on Saturday show the remains of the victims, believed to be a man and his male servant.

The remains were discovered in a side room of an underground corridor of a villa on the outskirts of the ancient city during excavations.

Findings suggest the two victims had survived the initial fall of ash but were killed in a powerful volcanic explosion the next day.

