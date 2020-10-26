Italy: Verona firefighters save kitten with head stuck in hole

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Verona’s fire brigade received an unusual call to save a little kitten that had his head stuck in a hole on a wooden panel, outside a bar located near Boscomantico aerodrome.

In the video posted by the fire brigade on October 21, firefighters can be seen performing a delicate operation, by breaking the wooden panel to free the kitten’s head without hurting him.

Although the kitten seemed scared, the rescue team confirmed the animal was not injured in the unfortunate incident.

