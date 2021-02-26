Ivory Coast election: Law encourages women to take part in politics

Next month #IvoryCoast will hold parliamentary #elections. Female candidates are supposed to feature more prominently. For the first time parties are legally required to reserve 30% of their candidatures for #women. But not a single party has met that target. FRANCE 24’s Sam Bradpiece and Thaïs Brouck report from Abidjan.

