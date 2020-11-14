Ivory Coast protests: Unrest disrupts economic activity

Manufacturers in the Ivory Coast say they are running out of raw materials.

Violence over October’s disputed election has led to serious economic disruption.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abidjan.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #IvoryCoast #poverty