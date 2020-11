Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term

Ivory Coast’s electoral commission announced that President Alassane Ouattara has been re-elected to a controversial third term with 94 percent in a tense election, after opposition figures boycotted the voting, calling his candidacy ‘illegal’.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en