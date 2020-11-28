-
James Swan: Has the UN failed Somalia? | Talk to Al Jazeera
The United Nations has played a central role in efforts for peace in Somalia since the downfall of President Siad Barre in 1991 prompted political chaos across the Horn of Africa.
But almost 30 years on, the Somali people still live in turmoil, hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions displaced.
As multiple parties continue to fight over control of the country, many consider Somalia to be the UN’s greatest diplomatic failure.
Will Somalia ever achieve peace?
James Swan, the special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), talks to Al Jazeera.
