Japan: Emperor and Empress give New Year’s address in video message

Mandatory Credit: IHA

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako addressed the public in a televised video message that was released by the Imperial Household Agency in Tokyo, on Thursday.

They started by wishing everyone a happy yew year and then proceeded to discuss the hardships Japan has faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the fallout of which is still ongoing.

“Over the past year, we have faced various difficulties and challenges due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, an unknown virus on a scale that most of us living in this era have never experienced. I wonder how sad the families of all over the world and in Japan have died and lost their loved ones,” the emperor said.

This is the first time the Japanese Emperor and Empress addressed the general public in a video message. This year’s Imperial Family greetings at the Imperial Palace for the new year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family also expressed their gratitude for healthcare and essential workers who worked hard to save lives while also expressing condolences for those who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Naruhito (left) and Masako (right), Emperor and Empress of Japan addressing the nation, Tokyo (Japanese): “Happy new year everyone.” (Masako): “Happy new year”.

SOT, Naruhito, Emperor of Japan (Japanese): “Looking back, it was painful that many precious lives were lost in the heavy rains last July. I am thinking about the people who lost their families and those who have lost their homes and are living a difficult life in temporary housing.”

SOT, Naruhito, Emperor of Japan (Japanese): “Over the past year, we have faced various difficulties and challenges due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, an unknown virus on a scale that most of us living in this era have never experienced. I wonder how sad the families of all over the world and in Japan have died and lost their loved ones.”

SOT, Naruhito, Emperor of Japan (Japanese): “In addition, I think that the efforts and hardships of the specialists of the infectious disease control, health professionals, many facilities that cooperate in various aspects, and the people who are working to prevent the spread of infection are also very big and difficult.”

SOT, Naruhito, Emperor of Japan (Japanese): “It is also possible that there are problems such as discrimination and prejudice against infected people, medical professionals, and their families. On the other hand, I feel encouraged by the efforts and dedication of those who are working to stand by and support those who are facing difficulties.”

SOT, Masako, Empress of Japan (Japanese): “In addition, this winter has been hit by severe cold and heavy snow from early on. We hope that you will take good care of yourself.​”

