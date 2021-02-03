-
Japan: Thousands protest Myanmar military coup outside foreign ministry in Tokyo
Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday, demanding that the government take action over the recent Myanmar military coup.
Demonstrators could been seen chanting whilst holding flags of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), as well as portraits of the detained leader herself and former president Win Myint.
“We strongly condemn the military coup in Myanmar,” said one of the demonstrators, while another implored people to “support the Burmese people, please help the Burmese people living in Myanmar, and also please support the Burmese democracy. All we are asking for is a democracy.”
The protest follows the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her government, including Win Myint, in a military coup on Monday. The Myanmar military has announced that it will take control of the country for one year, in response to alleged fraud in November’s legislative election, which saw the NLD win a majority in parliament.
The UN has condemned the arrests, saying that “these developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar,” while US President Joe Biden has also criticised the takeover and warned that his administration may reintroduce sanctions.
