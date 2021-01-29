Japan: “We are determined to deliver the games” – PM Suga

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed that Japan is ‘determined’ to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during summer 2021, during a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Friday.

“We are determined to deliver the games that will bring hope and courage to the whole world,” stated Suga.

As the resurgence of coronavirus hotspots across the world led to further fears of another postponement of the games, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on Wednesday that the IOC was still willing to allow the games to take place.

Although the games are expecting a complete go-ahead, the Japanese government plans to start its vaccine roll-out strategy from late February, making it challenging to immunise most of the population before the summer.

SOT, Yoshihide Suga, Japanese Prime Minister (Japanese): “For whichever infectious disease, there sure is going to be an end. First and foremost, I will endeavour to bring this crisis to come to an end. And I wanted to be able to gather with you, who are participating today, the future beyond that is full of hope. This summer, Japan is going to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games. We are determined to deliver the games that will bring hope and courage to the whole world as a testimony of mankind prevailing over COVID-19 and as a symbol of the unity of the world.”

SOT, Yoshihide Suga, Japanese Prime Minister (Japanese): “No one’s health is left behind. This is the motto of universal health coverage. In order to accomplish that, including in the developing nations, we must ensure the equitable access to vaccines and the like. It’s very important. As one of the close sponsors of Act-accelerator, Japan has been advancing this multilateral framework, and we will continue to do so. In terms of funding, in order to strengthen the vaccine supply to the developing nations of co-vaccine facilities, we have pledged the contribution of more than $130 million (€107 million), and we plan to enhance this amount going forward.”

