Japanese families enjoy traditional ‘kotatsu’ dining during picnic on the water

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A company in Osaka offered a new setting for the traditional Japanese ‘kotatsu’ dining with picnics on the water, as filmed on Saturday.

‘Kotatsu’ – a low table covered with a heavy blanket with a source of heat inside – has been used in Japan for hundreds of years.

CitySUP installed such tables on rubber boats allowing guests to bring their own food and enjoy a new experience in Japan’s city of water.

—

SOT, Okutani Takashi, Japan CitySUP organiser (Japanese): ​”We usually do it all year round here at the waterside, but due to the coronavirus problem, which is rampant all over the world this year, because of its impact, the number of visitors and customers has been very small. People living in this city can’t go anywhere due to the impact of the coronavirus, and Japan is pushing the words: ‘Stay home,’ which is a political decision to stay at home, and even small children can not leave the house for long periods of time.”

SOT, Okutani Takashi, Japan CitySUP organiser (Japanese): ​”It has been said that the ‘kokatsu’ culture has been around for about 800 years. Originally, charcoal with the fire was used to grill fish, get warm, and warming a blanket on it. You then put your feet in the blanket to stay warm.”

SOT, Okutani Takashi, Japan CitySUP organiser (Japanese): ​”It has evolved gradually, modern ‘kotatsu’ is done by putting a futon between the table and the flame. Normally, at home, we turn it on with electricity, but what we do here is, due to the fact we can’t get electricity on the water, we put charcoal inside to keep it warm, just like people did in the past.”

SOT, Okutani Takashi, Japan CitySUP organiser (Japanese): “Those who take part only need to rent the vehicle and kotatsu. They often bring various things on the boat such as food and drink.”

SOT, Okutani Takashi, Japan CitySUP organiser (Japanese): ​”By doing ‘kotatsu’ like this, it is quite common that small children are happy to come along with their families and experience ‘kotatsu’ on the water for the first time.”

SOT, Miyawaki Takeyuki, Visitor (Japanese): ​”Japan hasn’t locked down again yet, so we live every day taking care of ourselves.”

SOT, Miyawaki Takeyuki, Visitor (Japanese): ​”Since it’s winter vacation from today, we are trying to enjoy it close by without going out too much with our family. Even if we don’t go out too far, there are such fun things around us, so I hope it will be a fun winter vacation.”

#Japan #Osaka #Japanese #families #picnic #water #kotatsu

Video ID: 20201226-034

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly