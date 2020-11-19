Japanese shoppers already know what to Putin their calendars for 2021

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Japanese fans of Russian President Vladimir Putin have now got the chance to organise their whole year under the watchful eye of Putin as a new 2021 Vladimir Putin calendar is set to be released by Japanese retailer company Loft in Shibuya City in Tokyo. Footage filmed on Wednesday shows the images of Putin calendar on shelves in the store.

Every month spotlights another iconic photograph of Russia’s famous leader. One month sees him dressed in the Russian national hockey team outfit, one of Putin’s favourite hobbies. Another image shows him walking through tall grass topless whilst holding a rifle.

The introduction of the Putin calendar comes after requests from potential buyers. “​At the calendar corner, various celebrity calendars are released every year, and we have introduced his calendar in response to inquiries from customers,” explained Loft Shibuya public relations specialist Yokokawa.

