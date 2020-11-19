-
Vaccine against COVID-19: When will we bring the pandemic under control? | To the Point - 3 hours ago
-
What’s happening in Ethiopia? | Start Here - 3 hours ago
-
Japan: Fishermen urge govt not to release contaminated Fukushima water into Pacific - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Maas “concerned” about timing of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan - 3 hours ago
-
‘The owl and the Christmas tree’, a tale for 2020 - 3 hours ago
-
‘Don’t waste’ COVID-19 lockdowns, WHO Europe warns, as region is pandemic epicentre again - 3 hours ago
-
Japanese shoppers already know what to Putin their calendars for 2021 - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Netanyahu welcomes first official visit by Bahrain FM alongside Pompeo in Jerusalem - 4 hours ago
-
‘A Promised Land’: Barack Obama tells his story in new autobiography - 4 hours ago
-
Dog won’t leave spot where owner died 11 years ago - 4 hours ago
Japanese shoppers already know what to Putin their calendars for 2021
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Japanese fans of Russian President Vladimir Putin have now got the chance to organise their whole year under the watchful eye of Putin as a new 2021 Vladimir Putin calendar is set to be released by Japanese retailer company Loft in Shibuya City in Tokyo. Footage filmed on Wednesday shows the images of Putin calendar on shelves in the store.
Every month spotlights another iconic photograph of Russia’s famous leader. One month sees him dressed in the Russian national hockey team outfit, one of Putin’s favourite hobbies. Another image shows him walking through tall grass topless whilst holding a rifle.
The introduction of the Putin calendar comes after requests from potential buyers. “At the calendar corner, various celebrity calendars are released every year, and we have introduced his calendar in response to inquiries from customers,” explained Loft Shibuya public relations specialist Yokokawa.
Video ID: 20201118-048
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201118-048
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly