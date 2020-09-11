-
Kyrgyzstan’s health system struggles after longstanding turmoil - 8 hours ago
-
China rescues 11 miners after 14 days trapped underground - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesians seek return of artefacts stolen by Dutch - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong locks down amid surge in COVID-19 cases - 9 hours ago
-
Portuguese urged to go vote in Sunday’s presidential election, despite lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia & Iran’s cold war| Start Here - 10 hours ago
-
Russia protests: How scared is Putin of Navalny? | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Denmark: Protesters with torches march against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen - 10 hours ago
-
Transformer! Nigerian builds full working car from scrap metal - 10 hours ago
-
Japanese washi makers produce paper for Olympic certificates ahead of 2021 Tokyo Games - 10 hours ago