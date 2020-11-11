Japan’s ancient stamp tradition under threat

The ancient tradition of using personalised ink stamps for everything from official documents to receipts is under threat in Japan.

The government is planning reforms that will end the use of stamps and digitise paperwork instead.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat has more.

