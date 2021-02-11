Joe Biden’s holds first phone call with China’s Xi Jinping | DW News

In his first phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden criticized what he sees as ‘unfair economic practices’. At the same time, he announced that heavy tariffs would remain in place and new restrictions for certain technology exports may be implemented. China stressed the need to uphold dialogue and called for tolerance of differing political views. It was the first phone call between the US and Chinese presidents since last March.

