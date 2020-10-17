@Joel Corry x @MNEK – Head & Heart | @BBC Strictly Come Dancing – BBC

-
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload - 29 mins ago
Why is police violence so widespread in Latin America? | DW Analysis - 30 mins ago
Mourners pay tributes outside secondary school where teacher was killed in terror a - 43 mins ago
US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - about 1 hour ago
Fight for US battleground state of Michigan enters final stretch - 2 hours ago
Guineans set to vote in tense presidential election - 2 hours ago
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning - 2 hours ago
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city - 3 hours ago
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb - 3 hours ago
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating truce - 4 hours ago
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head & Heart | BBC Strictly Come Dancing
A very special music performance from Joel Corry and MNEK.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2020. They will be joined in the ballroom by judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas and 12 brand new celebrities for what promises to be an unforgettable night of dance.
Celebrities take to the dance floor to perform a dazzling display of ballroom routines.
Strictly Come Dancing | Series 18 Launch Show | BBC
