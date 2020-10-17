@Joel Corry x @MNEK – Head & Heart | @BBC Strictly Come Dancing – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

A very special music performance from Joel Corry and MNEK.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2020. They will be joined in the ballroom by judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas and 12 brand new celebrities for what promises to be an unforgettable night of dance.

Celebrities take to the dance floor to perform a dazzling display of ballroom routines.

Strictly Come Dancing | Series 18 Launch Show | BBC

