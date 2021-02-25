Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine closes in on US approval

#Johnson&Johnson’s one-dose #Covid-19 #vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, the #US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week.

