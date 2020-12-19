K-9 from the streets! Stray dog goes viral as adopted member of Rio police unit

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Street dog goes viral as squad member of Rio de Janeiro police unit “Corporal” Oliveira was the chosen name for the street dog who used to visit the 17th Police Battalion in Rio de Janeiro’s Governador Island, when police officer Fernando Quintanilha decided to adopt him, making him a new member of the squad.

As seen on Thursday, the dog became the unit’s mascot and went viral after officers created an Instagram page for Oliveira.

“He came at the end of 2018, beginning of 2019, very weak, with had a broken leg. He showed up at the unit and then I started giving him food, I saw he was so skinny and would not let you approach him, very aggressive. So other cops from the unit here and I started to come closer,” Quintanilha said, stroking the new police unit dog.

As Oliveira kept appearing in the unit, Quintanilha started to take care of him, cleaning him and giving him water whenever he was on duty, but now other colleagues had started to do the same.

“Our routine as cops is very stressful, so Oliveira helps us on that, and he breaks this stress because he is always playing,” another officer, Fernanda Quintanilha Teixeira added.

Now Oliveira has his own uniform and helps to guard the precinct and also participates in special operations of the squad as another member more.

SOT, Fernando Quintanilha, Police unit member (Portuguese): “He came at the end of 2018, beginning of 2019, very weak, with had a broken leg. He showed up at the unit and then I started giving him food, I saw he was so skinny and would not let you approach him, very aggressive. So other cops from the unit here and I started to come closer.”

SOT, Fernando Quintanilha, Police unit member (Portuguese): “We started taking care of him, giving him love, playing here with the (police) uniforms.”

SOT, Fernando Quintanilha, Police unit member (Portuguese): “He stays here, he stays here all the time. So when I’m on duty, I drop by – I also live nearby -, so I give him food, I clean him and check if he has enough water. But now the cops themselves already take care of him. All of them who are here on duty give him water, give him food. But I live nearby, whenever I drive by, he recognises the sound of my motorbike and he comes my way.”

SOT, Fernanda Quintanilha Teixeira, Police unit member (Portuguese): “Our routine as cops is very stressful, so Oliveira helps us on that, and he breaks this stress atmosphere because he is always playing, with the affection that he gives us, he breaks all that stress that we have in our routine.”

SOT, Fernanda Quintanilha Teixeira, Police unit member (Portuguese): “He arrived a bit hostile, but with our love, I also embrace him and today he comes and he is our partner, he takes care of us here guarding the police station.”

